Share:

WASHINGTON - US Vice President Mike Pence in a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani commended the government’s election officials and military for managing the parliamentary election process, the White House said in a press release.

On Saturday, the Afghan Interior Ministry registered more than 190 security incidents as Afghans voted in parliamentary elections for the first time in more than 8 years. According to local Afghan media, the violence left 44 people dead and another 240 injured, forcing officials to extend voting into Sunday.

“He commended the Afghan election officials and military for leading and managing the electoral process, and US and international forces for their support to the Afghan government,” the release said on Monday.

Millions of Afghans voted, the release added, despite Taliban efforts to intimidate them. Preliminary results of the Afghan parliamentary elections will be announced in November.

The voting marked the first parliamentary election in Afghanistan since 2010. In 2016, the election was postponed over the unstable security situation in the country.