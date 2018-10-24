Share:

Lahore-Pepsi Cola overpowered NovaMed by 22 runs in The Lahore CPS Club-organised Pepsi CPL T20 Cup 2018 opening match.

Pepsi, batting first, scored 153-5 with Athar scoring 50 and captain Masood Anwar 43. In reply, NovaMed could score 131-9. Masood Anwar also grabbed 3-20 and was adjudged as player of the match.

Earlier, CPL chairman Ahsan Zaki and Usman Asif of Pepsi cut the ribbon to inaugurate the event. In practice matches, Ufone outlasted Unifoam by 5 wickets, Allied Bank overcame Attock Petroleum by 6 wickets, Servis Industry defeated Netsol by 19 runs, Abacus toppled Bareeze Man by 6 wickets, Gourmet Foods thrashed Zameen.com by 7 wickets and Descon defeated Albario Engineering by 7 wickets.