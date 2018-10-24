Share:

Abu Dhabi - In the midst of the fixing scandals that have emanated from Al Jazeera's recent documentary series, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has expressed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is playing its part by educating players on anti-corruption but if players are still involved in corrupt practices, they are only hurting themselves.

While speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on the eve of the first of three T20Is between Pakistan and Australia, Sarfraz was asked to comment on the pictures of top cricketers with an alleged match- and spot-fixing facilitator that the documentary's footage carried. One of the pictures showed Umar Akmal peering into a bag handed to him by an associate of the facilitator. "The PCB plays its part by organizing anti-corruption lectures for us," Sarfraz said.

"I have been in the PCB's auspices since 2006. I have been taking lectures in Under-19, Pakistan A, and since when I joined the Pakistan team. The players have to be responsible. They know what is right and what is wrong. Despite that, if they indulge in such activities, they are shooting themselves in the foot."

However, Sarfraz was quick to defend cricketers who pose with strangers - portraying themselves as fans requesting photographs. "It is not a fault of a player if a stranger, who later turns out to be a crook, asks for a picture and he poses with him for it. If we don't pose for one, we are labeled to be arrogant," he said.

Sarfraz reported a corrupt approach to the PCB during Pakistan's series against Sri Lanka in October last year. On Monday, the PCB called the Al-Jazeera's allegations as "unsubstantiated". After beating Australia 1-0 in the two-match Test series, Pakistan, the number one T20I side, are looking to retain the top position in the ICC rankings for T20I teams. Australia, ranked third, will have to whitewash them to take their spot. A series win will see them leapfrog India to the second position. Pakistan, however, need to win only one contest to stay at the top.

"Cricket has gotten so professional a change of mindset is the call of the hour," Sarfraz said, when asked whether a jump from the longest format to the shortest was a concern. "We have gotten three to four days of gap in which we have tried to get into T20 mode. We have six T20Is (victories) on trot. We have practised and are expecting that team will get into the T20I momentum."

The last time these two sides met was in the final of the triangular T20I series in Zimbabwe. Pakistan were 2 for 2 in four balls in chase of a mammoth 184, but Fakhar Zaman's 91 saw them chase down their biggest ever target with four balls spare.

"Australia are the best T20 team in the world at the moment," he said. "Some of their players from that team are not here. But, Chris Lynn and Mitch Marsh have come back into the team. I saw McDermott play very well in the Big Bash League. I see a good contest against them. "Lynn is a big hitter. Whenever he bats, he bats long which makes him a difficult proposition for the opponents. We will try to get him out early."

Pakistan were troubled by Billy Stanlake in their first face-off against Australia in the tri-series. The lanky pacer picked up their first four wickets, reducing them to 4 for 24 in 6.2 overs which engineered Australia's 9-wicket win over Pakistan. "The conditions are a bit different here from Zimbabwe," Sarfraz replied to a question about how his side planned to tackle Stanlake. "Coincidentally, we played our matches on the bouncy wickets. There's a difference of bounce here. We did plan against him then and we planned to attack him. We will attack him (here as well) and that'll put the Australians on the backfoot."

The Pakistan skipper also announced the playing XI for the first T20I. Pakistan will enter the contest without their veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is expecting the birth of his first child, and has not joined the squad yet. The 36-year-old has the highest batting average in the last two years amongst Pakistan batsmen with 62.33 as he has accumulated 561 runs - third-best behind Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam - in 20 matches.

PAKISTAN PLAYING XI: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (c&wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.