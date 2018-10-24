Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday directed the Punjab police chief to strictly enforce helmet law for safety of motorcyclists.

A single bench comprising Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order on petition by a lawyer Syed Kamal Haider, seeking implementation of traffic laws in Punjab.

The lawyer said a report by World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that in Pakistan, 25.3 deaths per 100,000 occur due to road accidents, which was much higher than international ranking.

He said as per WHO fact sheet of 2011 more than 90 per cent world mortalities on roads occur in low and middle income countries.

He pleaded the court that the government should be directed to fix prices of helmets so that the profiteers could not extort money from public. He asked the court to order the police to implement all traffic laws including wearing of helmets by the motorcyclists in the province.

He further asked the court that the Pemra should also be directed to launch an awareness campaign on mainstream and social media about traffic laws among the citizens.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Qureshi gave one week to the Punjab IGP to strictly implement the traffic laws across the province and sought compliance report.

Initially, the court passed order for strict implementation of traffic laws in Lahore.