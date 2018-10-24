Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former MNA and leader of Pakistan People’s Party Asma Alamgir Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against secretary interior for not removing her name from the ECL.

The former MNA filed the petition through her counsel Barrister Masroor Ali Shah and made Secretary Interior and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondents.

She stated in her petition that being a prominent politician and vociferous opponent of the present government, THE chairman NAB at the behest of the present Government and her political opponents has been unabatedly harassing her and her family members on flimsy and preposterous grounds solely to desist her from playing her political role in the country and speak for the downtrodden segments of the society.

Asma said that the petitioner challenged the act of inclusion of her name on ECL in the court and the court disposed of the petition, vide Judgment, dated 28.06.2018 with direction to the petitioner to approach Ministry of Interior as and when she requires visit abroad in future.

She quoted the judgment: “In view of the above background of the case, instant writ petition stands disposed of with direction to the petitioner to approach the Ministry of Interior as and when required by her for any visit outside Pakistan and the competent authority shall decide the case of petitioner while considering the merits and request in accordance with law.”

The petitioner continued that it is germane to mention that, while the aforesaid petition was pending adjudication, her mother got seriously ill and was under treatment in a hospital in Dubai and she submitted CM No: 2130/2018 in the petition for obtaining One Time Permission (OTP) from this Court to go abroad for 2 weeks and same was allowed.

Then, she proceeded to Dubai to see her ailing mother and came back to Pakistan before the stipulated time as promised.

The former MNA adopted that the petitioner is currently suffering from a severe skin condition in respect whereof she consulted doctors in Pakistan who advised her to immediately get treatment of the disease from skin specialists in the United Kingdom. The Petitioner sent her medical details and reports to Harley Street Skin Clinic in London, UK for advice. After examination of her medical reports, they advised her to visit their clinic and get two-week medical treatment.

She added that the petitioner specifically drew the attention of secretary interior to the fact that she was seeking OTP on the basis of Judgment, dated: 28.06.2018 passed by this court.

She maintained that nonetheless, despite the passage of considerable time, no response has been received from secretary interior and it is averred that the petitioner duly attached certified copy of the said judgment along with her application for OTP.

The petitioner contended that in the premise, the respondents have committed gross contempt of this court by flouting the express and categorical judicial orders and are hence liable to be punished in accordance with the law.

Therefore, she prayed to the court to initiate criminal proceedings against the contemnor respondents and punish them in accordance with the law for failing to give effect and disobeying unequivocal order passed by this court in letter and spirit

Asma also requested to direct secretary interior to immediately grant OTP in terms of petitioner’s application.