LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) succumbed to Asian markets’ sell off pressure on Tuesday and closed negative with the benchmark KSE 100-index settling at 37,715 points, a decrease of 1.6 percent or 630 points.

Market came under selling pressure amid Prime Minister's two-day business conference visit in Riyadh. Trading activity slightly decreased as average daily traded value stood at $50 million, slightly down 11 percent and volume stood at 224 million, down 5 percent.

Cements, financials, autos and energy were some sectors that dragged the market down where OGDC (-1.8 percent), PPL (-2.2 percent), HBL (-3.0 percent), MCB (-0.8 percent), POL (-0.1 percent), UBL (-1.5 percent), FFC (-0.7 percent) and LUCK (-4.1 percent) remained the major index dampener. From autos, PSMC (-5.0 percent) closed limit down as the company announced its 9M2018 EPS of Rs16.92 with no cash payout. MLCF (-5.0 percent) closed at its lower circuit in cements. KOHC (-3.9 percent) announced 1QFY19 EPS of Rs3.42 with no dividend. From financials, NBP (-3.3 percent) and AKBL (-1.4 percent) announced 9M2018 results where NBP reported a consolidated EPS of Rs7.59 and AKBL reported 9M2018 EPS of Rs2.88 with no cash payouts by both banks.

Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from BOP (-5.0 percent), PAEL (+1.1 percent) and LOTCHEM (+5.8 percent). Moving forward, experts expect investor sentiments to remain negative where experts recommended investors to eye on news updates from the Prime Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia till the 25th of October.