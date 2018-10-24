Share:

The Punjab University will hold the second phase of 126th convocation on November 10 at Faisal Auditorium. The decision was made at a meeting held with Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad in the chair on Tuesday. Convocation Coordination Committee Convener Prof Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Acting Controller of Examinations Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, deans and faculty attended the meeting that reviewed arrangements. Also, the Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar on ‘Child Bombers: From Innocence to Violence” in its Auditorium. DIG Sheikupura Dr Sohail Habib Tajik was the key note speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty and students were present on the occasion.–Staff Reporter