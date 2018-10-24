Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government is going to organize Guava Yield Competition 2018-19 in order to promote guava yield in the province. Spokesman of Agriculture department Punjab disclosed on Tuesday that farmers belonging to district Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Sargodha will be eligible to take part in the Guava Yield Competition 2018-19. He said that winners would be awarded worth of millions of rupees agricultural machinery. "Farmers (male or female) having more than 3 acres and those who have common landholding will be eligible," he said. Contractors and tenant after verification of their document from Tehsil Committee will be able to take part in this competition. The spokesman said that quality of fruit for this competition will be free from pesticides residuals effect. "If MRL report will not be according to quality then competitor will be out from arena of competition," he added.

Weight of fruit may range between 80 to 200 grams. Those who wanted to take part in this competition may get application forms from office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Ext) or Agriculture Officer (Ext) during office timing.

Application forms may be downloaded from official web of department (www.agripunjab.gov.pk). Photocopy of application form will also be acceptable.

Participants will have to accept all terms & conditions written on the application form.

Farmers can submit their application form till November 10. For more details, farmers may contact telephonically on 042-99200734 or 042-99200752.