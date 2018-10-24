Share:

MITHI - Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of suicides, the rights activists, members of civil society and health experts have demanded the registration of the FIRs of every incident in Thar.

They expressed these views at an event organised by Sindh Child Rights Movement in collaboration with SSP Thar in Police line in Mithi on Tuesday to discuss the factors behind the suicide cases.

Advocate Kashif Bajeer of Sindh Child Rights Movement, speaking on the occasion, said that it was the matter of the great concern that the not a single FIR had been registered of any case of self killing over past many years despite the fact trend had assumed the alarming proportion in desert region. He demanded that case of every should be registered and be declared suicide or otherwise after the proper investigation by police.

DHO Thar Ghulam Rasool Kumbhar said that the poverty, lack of the awareness and unemployment among Tharis were the prime reasons behind the extreme steps in Thar. He said that joint efforts were needed to curb the menace.

SSP Thar Imran Qurashi said that people in Thar mostly avoid to come with the complaints and pursue the cases that was the why police officials (SHOs) did not register the cases or properly investigate the reasons leading the suicides. He said that there was the need to introduce the early warning system so that upset people could be traced and their lives could be saved.

Qurashi said that he would soon set up the helpline in every police stations to discourage the trend and to investigate each and every incident. Qurashi asked the members of the civil society, common people to play their role to help police curb and properly investigate every incident adding made it clear police alone without the active support of the people might not get positive results.

Noor Mohammad Bajeer, the senior right activist said that it was the matter of the grave concern that nearly 60 people committed suicides in this year, which he said, was a dangerous indicator.