The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who is in Riyadh to attend the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ (FII) conference on the special invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdel Aziz, is trying to present the case of Pakistan before the investors for investing in Pakistan. It is Imran Khan’s second visit to Saudi Arabia since he has assumed the charge of PM.

The financial challenges that Pakistan is facing have made Imran Khan a follower of realism in international affairs. Though many international attendees following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has boycotted the FII in Riyadh, Imran is not letting the opportunity go. He wants to convince the participants in attendance to invest in Pakistan by shedding light on what economic potentials the country holds for the investors.

In the address before the investors, the PM was seen struggling in convincing the investors. Instead of luring the investors to come to Pakistan, his speech was more about the country’s relations with Afghanistan and India and the reforms that his government was intending to make in the governance of the country. Though friendly ties with Kabul and New Delhi would be a further attraction for investors to invest in Pakistan, however, the investors would be more interested in a better law and order situation, financial stability, unhindered flow of energy that had forced a lot of industries to invest and produce outside the country.

Whether Saudi Arabia will help Pakistan in coming out of the financial crisis or not, we know nothing. Similarly, Imran’s telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who has accepted Imran’s invitation to visit Pakistan, has said nothing explicit to help Pakistan in these hard times.

The visit to Saudi Arabia is the first of the three trips that Imran wants to make before knocking the door of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Next in line are Malaysia and China that Imran will visit. So far, the situation is not promising. It seems that Pakistan will, eventually, turn to IMF to get out of the financial crisis.