ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the double standards of the National Accountability Bureau. The bench also questioned why the NAB had become politicised.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed grilled NAB while hearing a bail application of Billing Officer of Sindh Information Department Sarang Lateef.

Lateef is co-accused in Rs5 billion scam of awarding contract to advertisement agencies and excessive amounts on ads in Sindh’s cultural show wherein former information minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon is also named.

During the hearing, Justice Gulzar observed that it seemed as if NAB was not interested to conduct the trial. He then asked as to who was the prosecutor in the case.

NAB’s prosecutor Imranul Haq informed the bench that the leading prosecutor of the case was in Karachi and that he had no information about the name of prosecutor.

Justice Gulzar remarked that it was the case of Rs5 billion, adding: “it seems like the local prosecutor receives his money, shows up in court and leaves without accomplishing anything.”

During the course of hearing, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, member of the bench, observed that the NAB was not treating all the corruption cases equally, adding: “In some cases NAB goes further while in some other cases it pays no heed.” He questioned why NAB was becoming politicised.

Justice Gulzar further remarked: “NAB connives and it does not want to do anything except to put people in miserable situation.”

Justice Gulzar observed that billions of rupees were being spent on NAB questioning if there was any performance of NAB except plea bargains.

“Show us a single case where NAB made a complete recovery,” Justice Gulzar told NAB’s representative.

Justice Isa remarked that action should be taken against the top officials for mishandling former finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani case, from whose Quetta residence billions of rupees were recovered in 2016.

While admonishing the NAB, Justice Isa observed the accountability watchdog wanted plea bargain even with a person from whose home billions were recovered.

NAB treats every case in its own way, Justice Isa observed, adding it should set a principle for itself.

Justice Gulzar observed when the Supreme Court rejected bail requests in the Raisani case, the NAB played the role in release of accused persons from the lower courts.

“Even when this court turns down bail petitions, the accused persons manage their release in two months,” Justice Gulzar observed.

The bench however rejected the bail application of Sarang Lateef.