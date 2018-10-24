Share:

KARACHI - International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) Head of Delegation Thomas Gurtner on Tuesday said that humanitarian diplomacy was about persuading decision makers and opinion leaders to act at all times in the interest of people.

Addressing a seminar on “Humanitarian Diplomacy” organized by Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh at a local hotel here, he said that the Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) movement works with the government to facilitate the influx of international aid and guide national societies in creating more resilient communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazi Salahuddin from Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) talked about the importance of human rights for the humanitarian work. He said we must learn to be effective citizen and work collectively to make things work.

Advocate Yasin Azad, Ex-President of Supreme Court Bar Association said that the constitution ensures protection of fundamental human rights but people are not aware of it. He said that organizations like PRCS were working to facilitate people in need and make them aware of their rights.

Prof Dr Khalida Ghous of Social Policy and Development Center said, “We need to improve our understanding of humanitarian issues and the difference between humanitarian Law and Human rights law.”

She also spoke on the importance of outreach in humanitarian work and how to reach at certain segments. She highlighted the challenges present in the country in philanthropy and the greater scope of issues that need to be addressed.

Dr Khalida said we as a society should come forward in order to improve the situation.

The seminar aimed at bringing people and organization from humanitarian sector to work in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent and ensure at protecting the rights and dignity of the people in need. It included more than 100 people from different government organizations, NGOs, media and civil society.