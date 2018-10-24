Share:

At least seven people were wounded when a speedy bus stuck in underpass on the Canal Road on Tuesday evening, rescue workers said. The accident took place at Harbanspura underpass due to over speeding. Rescue officials said that at five people were provided first-aid on the spot while two injured persons were shifted to a hospital. They were identified as Ahsan and Afshan Bibi. The road mishap also caused traffic mess on the busy road as police took a few hours to remove damaged bus. –Staff Reporter