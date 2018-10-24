Share:

QUETTA - At least six people were burnt to death while four others including policemen sustained burn injuries when three vehicles and a police check post caught fire after a collision between a passenger van and truck on Tuesday morning.

As per details, the accident occurred near Balochistan’s Machh area.

Initially, the van and truck collided, causing fire in both the vehicles as well as in a nearby car and police check post.

Consequently, six people were burnt to death, while four others including policemen namely Sergeant Rab Nawaz, Sergeant Khaliq, Syed Ahmed and Muhammad Akhtar sustained burn injuries.

After being informed about the accident, rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital Machh.