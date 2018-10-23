Share:

SIALKOT-The family of a slain girl namely Tania Mariyam is deprived of justice even after the passage of 19 months of her murder.

The family said, “We lost our beloved daughter but we still remain unable to get justice. We have knocked every door to get justice but to no avail.

We have been made a rolling stone between the offices of police and other institutions.”

The family’s counsel in the case Mian Fareed Masud Advocate said that the police still remain unable to ascertain the cause of death.

He accused police of suppressing the cause of her death.

He said that instead of providing justice, the police have suppressed the cause of death. The family said that the police had almost buried the murder case.

The girl was murdered by some unknown accused after her abduction but the Sambrial police claimed that she committed suicide, they said.

Meanwhile, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot District Dr Shakeel Thakur said that it should also be a point of grave concern that the family was deprived of justice.

Christian Thinkers’ Forum Pakistan Chairman Javaid Gull has also expressed grave concern over the situation.

He urged Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police Punjab Amjad Javaid Saleemi and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani to ensure justice in the case.

Water flow plummets

in River Chenab

The water level dropped to only 9,961 cusec in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot, fearing further shortage of water for the sowing of Rabi crops.

According to senior officials of the Irrigation Department, the water level is continuously receding in River Chenab here due to the decade-long stoppage by India.

They informed that the water flow in River Chenab towards Pakistan has gradually reduced since 2008 and now it has further reduced, causing a severe shortage of water for irrigation of land, dependent on River Chenab since centuries.

The officials pointed out that main Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal has been closed here for the last one and half months due shortage of water, adding that water discharge to another main Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) has also been reduced to only 5,000 cusec. It is to be noted that both of the main canals (Marala-Ravi-Link and Upper Chenab) originate from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot here.

The water shortage has perturbed growers and farmers living along the belt of River Chenab.

The farmers are finding it hard to cultivation seasonal crops due to in time unavailability of water.

They urged the government to take concrete measures to address the water shortage to save agriculture in the areas being irrigated by River Chenab.