KARACHI (PR) SSGC’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) team has intensified its drive against gas thieves in the company’s franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan. In the most recent raids, the team arrested two culprits accused of stealing gas from main SSGC line. The SS & CGTO team conducted a raid on a privately run power house in Bhiria near Nawabshah where one Gulzar Ali was found using gas from main pipe line by a clamp and in the process distributing electricity on commercial basis and charging bill on monthly basis. The culprit was found using 750 cubic feet per hour of gas for running two heavy powered generators of 30 KVA each. When the CGTO team started checking hidden gas lines from where gas was being stolen for power production, the owner Gulzar Ali attacked a member of the raiding party. Ultimately, the culprit was arrested and FIR was lodged against him. In another raid that took place in a cottage factory in Orangi Town Karachi, culprit Naimatullah Khan was found stealing gas from the main SSGC line for power generation purposes.

The load of 190 cubic feet per hour was observed. The culprit was arrested and claim will shortly be raised against him.