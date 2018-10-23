Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Dozens of students of Government Girls Degree College Manthar in tehsil Sadiqabad protested against the shortage of teachers, and blocked Sadiqabad Road for several hours.

The students told reporters that the college was established a few years back but the government did not take interest in appointment of teachers and provision of other facilities. They said that there were only 5 lecturers of different subjects and some college teaching interns (CTIs) were taking classes for yeras. They said that they had wasted their educational years due to the shortage but the government could not make arrangements to solve the issue.

Assistant Commissioner Samiur Rehman, Deputy Director Colleges Sadia Rasheed and Principal Azra Kabir reached requested the students to stop their protest and their demands will be addressed. Azra Kabir said that there were total 19 sanctioned posts of lecturers in the college but only 5 regular lecturers were taking classes and 14 seats were vacant since long.

She said that she was delivering 6 lectures of English subject to different classes of Government College for Women Sadiqabad in the morning and then at Manthar College that also lacks English teacher.

The students demanded MNA Javed Iqbal Warriach and MPA Chaudhary Shafiq Chanab take up the issue of their college at the government level.