SADIQABAD-A seminar to raise awareness on “Importance of Traffic Rules and Use of Helmet” was held here at Govt Boys High School, Chak 158-P here the other day.

Admin Officer Patrolling Post Manthar ASI Waheed Akbar in his address stressed the need for following traffic rules and helmet use besides using side mirrors while driving motorcycles and avoid tripling in order to save precious lives.

He said that the traffic police had started an awareness campaign about different traffic rules and ‘safe driving’ and how the drivers can by following traffic rules save their own and others lives.

He said that the traffic police have planned to make the drivers follow the traffic laws strictly just to ensure a decrease in deaths.

“The authorities are also working on the idea of decreasing violation, which jeopardises the safety of road users”, he added.