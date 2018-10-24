Share:

ISLAMABAD:- An analyst Khalid Mustafa on Tuesday suggested that the government should establish different tourism spots for foreign tourists in order to promote tourism and strengthen economy. Talking to PTV news, he said it was need of the hour to attract maximum foreign tourists for generation of revenue for the country. To a question, he said the previous governments had failed to deliver and could not sign any agreement for enhancing trade with Arab countries. Former ambassador Aslam Rizvi appreciated the current visit of PM Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, as it would bring fruitful results for the future investment of Saudi businessmen in different sectors of Pakistan.