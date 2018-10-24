Share:

LAHORE - The treasury inside and the PML-N-led opposition outside the Punjab Assembly continued to show muscles to each other in more aggressive mood and verbal bombardments.

The PML-N members did not attend the post-budget session continuously on the fifth day as protest on the suspension of their six members by the Speakers on the Budget day for the vandalism caused in the House by a highly unruly and disorderly scene created allegedly by the N-League MPAs while resenting arrest of their Party President Shehbaz Sharif by the NAB. The Speaker, Ch Pervez Elahi showing no mind to take back the decision of MPAs suspension went ahead rather more harshly as he constituted a bipartisan committee of the House to probe that ghastly incident and make recommendations for further action within two weeks. Taking other hard measures, the House approved with consensus a resolution to seek high treason case against the PML-N leader and former Senator Nehal Hashmi who the other day, had lashed out at the Pak Army at a public forum. Taking clue from the demand of Law Minister, the Chair also decided to set up a committee of the MPAs to look into the projects initiated by Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister from 2002 to 2008 but kept in limbo by the Shehbaz Sharif government for 10 years. The Committee, to be constituted in the session today (Wednesday), will assess how much cost of the same has increased from its origin one due to non completion of the projects among them also include buildings of 47 colleges, surgical tower Mayo Hospital, Cardiac Institute Wazirabad, Murree Kottli Sattian water supply schemes, Dental College and others.

Outside the Chamber it was PML-N members retaliated by means of chanting loud slogans against the Speaker and the PTI Chairman Imran Khan whom the rival members titled as ‘dakoo’, ‘chor’, ‘fake Speaker’, ‘fake prime minister’, ‘stealer of public mandate’ etc in their sloganeering. Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shehbaz Sharif while talking to media reiterated the commitment of not attending the session unless restrictions on their members are lifted. He demanded the NAB to initiate probe against Ch Pervez Elahi for committing ‘dacoity’ on Bank of Punjab and NICL scam. He observed Ch Pervez Elahi became Speaker only for hatching conspiracies as he did during the period of General Pervez Musharraf. Hamza highly valued the statement of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for getting the Opposition together against the PTI government which, he said, has become a threat to democracy and the system. He said PPP is a mainstream party and including this, MQM, ANP and other parties are sure that the PTI has failed and a joint action against it is a dire need. Hamza also showed footage to a media to substantiate that the official pictures of the budget day rumpus was not actual but fabricated and fake prepared on the direction of the speaker.

The PML-N six outcast members sat at the footpath outside the Assembly premises. Inside the House, Provincial Minister Ch Zaheeruddin presented a resolution to praise the sacrifices of the Pak Army and condemned the diatribe made by Nehal Hashmi against this institution. It accused Hashmi of acting on the instruction of his leadership with a purpose to undermine sacrifices of the army jawan and officers for peace and make this institution controversial. It called for high treason action against Nehal Hashmi so that he could be made an example for others. The resolution was carried with no one to oppose.

Nehal Hashmi, a senior lawyer of Karachi, in the past was also punished on contempt charges by the Supreme Court when he spoke against the Judiciary and the members of JIT then deputed by the SC to investigate Panama allegations against Nawaz Sharif.

Later speaking on a point of order the Law Minister Raja Basharat informed the House that the cost of projects initiated by the government of Pervez Elahi in Punjab has soared much for the reason they the government of Shehbaz Sharif never bothered to complete the same after their basic working had been completed during his preceding government. He cited Murree Kotri Sattian water supply scheme that now has been raised in cost to Rs seven billion from the original Rs three billion. He said this project was 60 per cent complete during the Elahi government but the following Shehbaz Sharif government did not attend to its completion.

He also mentioned about other projects and urged the chair to set up a special committee to know why these projects were not completed and how much cost of the same has gone up now. He also urged for fixing responsibility for negligence and taking action under the law.

The Chair subscribed to the proposal and fixed next day for forming a committee and completing other paper work on the same. “Does it reflect good governance of the Shehbaz Sharif government”, he posed while speaking on the failures of the last government.

In counterblast, the Opposition held boycott sitting outside the Chamber. Hamza Shehbaz also briefly joined the protest before retiring to the chamber.

Ch Zaheeruddin, Shahida Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chouhan, Sajid Satti, Shaheen Raza, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Nawabzada Waseem Khan among took part in the budget debate. They all appreciated the budget terming it ideal within the limited means and after the preceding government had left an economy in a shambles and under heavy burden of loans. They highlighted the financial mismanagement of the Shehbaz Sharif government and how it looted the public money in the name of development.

They suggested for announcing special financial programme for the farmer women and also exempting the five-marla house from taxes if it is owned by widow, orphan, or single women. They lauded budgetary allocations for education, health and agriculture and expressed the hopes positive results will be forthcoming in our economy within next six months. The Chair instructed the Law Minister for mulling tax exemption on five-marla houses. The House will resume the session at 11 on Wednesday (today).