BEIJING - A delegation of tribal elders , currently on a goodwill visit to China on the invitation of the Chinese government, visited the Embassy of Pakistan here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid welcomed the delegation comprising tribal elders from Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Orakzai agencies as well as North and South Waziristan.

The Ambassador highlighted the significance of having representation from the Tribal Areas in such goodwill visits from Pakistan.

He said that interaction between people from different walks of life from the two friendly countries was crucial to ensure that the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China was passed on to the next generation.

The members of the delegation were also briefed on the friendly relations between Pakistan and China and the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative.

The delegation presented the Ambassador with a traditional shawl and cap, followed by a group photo.

Apart from the Chinese capital, the delegation will also visit Xian and Shanghai.