WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has said the United States is ready to build up its nuclear arsenal after announcing it is abandoning a Cold War-era nuclear treaty, as Russia warned the withdrawal could cripple global security.

Trump sparked concern globally at the weekend by saying he wanted to jettison the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) signed former US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader.

In explaining his decision, Trump told reporters in Washington that Russia had "not adhered to the spirit of that agreement or to the agreement itself."

"Until people come to their senses, we will build it up," he said, referring to America's nuclear stockpile. "This should have been done years ago."

"It's a threat to whoever you want. And it includes China. And it includes Russia," the US president continued. "And it includes anybody else who wants to play that game. You can't do that. You can't play that game." "Until they get smart, there's going to be nobody that's going to be even close to us."

US security chief says ‘productive’ talks in Moscow

US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday praised “productive” talks with President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials despite an earlier announcement by Washington that it would pull out of a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty. Bolton was in Moscow for two days of talks with the Russian defence and foreign ministers, among others, after Trump declared he was ditching the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). “I had a series of very comprehensive and productive discussions,” Bolton told a press conference after the visit. A 90-minute meeting with Putin on Tuesday touched on the conflict in Syria and alleged election meddling by Russia as well as Trump’s decision on the arms agreement, he said. “We had lengthy conversations about arms control issues, the new strategic landscape and the INF treaty” he said.

Signed in 1987 by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, the INF resolved a crisis over Soviet nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles targeting Western capitals.

Bolton described it as “a Cold-War bilateral treaty in a multipolar world” that did not cover the activities of countries such as China or North Korea.

He said he would want the US to remain in the treaty “if I were living in Beijing. But I am not”.

A formal notice of withdrawal has yet to be filed but will be “in due course”, he added. Moscow and Washington have both accused the other of violating the agreement. Bolton said the Anti-Ballistic Missile treaty, another Soviet-era agreement that was abandoned by George W. Bush, was previously considered a cornerstone of global security but that the world had remained safe without it.

However the withdrawal from that deal created immense ill-will in Russia and Putin this year described the unilateral decision as the beginning of a new arms race.

Earlier on Tuesday Bolton said Trump wished to meet Putin when the two visit Paris on November 11 for World War I commemorations.

The last time the pair met was in Helsinki this summer, after which Trump was criticised at home for failing to publicly address sensitive issues with his Russian counterpart. Moscow-Washington ties are under deep strain over accusations Moscow meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.

The two states are also at odds over Russian support for Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria’s civil war, and the conflict in Ukraine.

“We discussed our continuing concern with Russian meddling in elections and why it was particularly harmful for Russian-American relations without producing anything in return,” Bolton said of his meeting with Putin.

The pair also discussed the last major Syrian rebel-held bastion of Idlib.

“I reiterated what President Trump said on avoiding human catastrophe there,” Bolton said of the fate of the province.

China warned on Tuesday it would "never accept any form of blackmail" after US President Donald Trump said his decision to withdraw from a nuclear pact with Russia was also linked to Beijing's arsenal.

China is not a signatory to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which the United States signed with the then-Soviet Union in the 1980s, but Trump said Monday that Beijing should be included in the accord.

"Now that the United States want to unilaterally withdraw from the treaty, they start to inappropriately speak about other countries," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing. "This approach of shifting the blame on others is utterly unjustifiable and unreasonable," Hua said.

She said China had always pursued a defensive national defence policy.

"We will never accept any form of blackmail," Hua said.

The landmark treaty was signed by Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev and led to nearly 2,700 short- and medium-range missiles being eliminated.

It put an end to a mini-arms race in the 1980s triggered by the Soviet Union's deployment of SS-20 nuclear missiles targeting Western European capitals.

"Until people come to their senses, we will build it up," Trump told reporters Monday at the White House, referring to the US nuclear arsenal.

"It's a threat to whoever you want. And it includes China. And it includes Russia. And it includes anybody else that wants to play that game," he said, adding that China "should be included in the agreement".