Share:

LONDON:- Uber will levy a “clean air fee” on London journeys from early 2019 to help tackle pollution and part-fund electric cars for its drivers, the pioneer ride-sharing app said Tuesday. A levy of 15 pence (17 euro cents) per mile will be introduced, resulting in an average additional cost of 45 pence per ride, Uber said in a statement. “The Mayor of London (Sadiq Khan) has set out a bold vision to tackle air pollution in the capital and we’re determined to do everything we can to back it,” said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshah. Uber said the amount drivers received toward the cost of an electric vehicle would be based on the number of miles (kilometres) driven.