Share:

Islamabad - Despite government's assurances, the employees of Utility Stores Corporation continued their sit-in on the second consecutive day on Tuesday demanding written orders instead of verbal promises.

Hundreds of employees of the Utility Stores Corporation from various parts of the country have been staging a sit-in near Parliament House against the likely closure of the corporation and non-payment of their promised dues since last Monday.

Holding banners and chanting slogans, the protesters are sitting at the end of Blue Area blocking the busiest road.

Prime Minister Political Secretary Naeem-ul-Haq through social media reaffirmed accepting all demands of the USC employees but said opposition is using the employees against the government.

"All demands of Utility Stores Employees are reasonable and acceptable to the government. The PML-N and PPP who in the last ten years have destroyed the Utility Stores and made it bankrupt are now trying to incite some miscreants. All 15,000 employees have a bright future under the PTI government," he said on his social media account on Tuesday.

Haq's statement came after some of the opposition heavyweights visited the protesters and delivered fiery speeches.

According to union representatives, PPP's Mehreen Anwer Bhutto, Ch Mukhtar, PML-N's Khurram Dastagir and MMA's Ghafoor Haidri and Mian Aslam visited the camp and expressed solidarity with the agitators.

We cannot stop anyone from visiting us but we have no political motive except our legitimate demands, said Syed Sajjad, a protester.

He criticised Islamabad administration for shutting off electricity at the venue and not allowing water tankers to the D-Chowk.

Sleeping under sky on carpets and surviving on their own in Islamabad's unkind weather, the protesters rejected Naeem -Ul-Haq's assurance that the demands will be notified once Prime Minister arrives home from Saudi Arabia.

They are not serious in solving our issue in today's digitised era, they can get approval and issue notification, said another protester, Zia shams.

According to officials, the demands have been sent to Prime Minister's office through Ministry of Industries and will be presented to prime Minister once he is back from overseas visit.

USC employees have been demanding the payment of outstanding Rs27 billion, against subsidy packages announced by previous governments but payments are yet to be made.

Appointment of a new Managing Director for a minimum of three years, hiring all daily wages employees on permanent basis and making payments of all promised and announced dues was other demands of the marchers are some of the other demands.

marchers are asking for increase in salaries and wages and 50 percent increase in ceiling and house rent as announced in Budget 2018. Revival of utility ghee is another request of the employees.

The agitators refused to disperse despite assurance from Prime Minister’s close aide who visited them on Monday.

He asked the employees to end sit-in as government has accepted their all demands and a formal notification will be issued soon.

The matter attracted interest of opposition after the allegations surfaced that the biggest store chain, having huge assets is being sold to a PTI's Middle East organiser, Zulfiqar Khan, at a throwaway price. Zulfiqar has been negotiating with USC Union along with Naeem-Ul-haq regarding upcoming privatisation of the corporation.

This is the second most intriguing news for the PTI's two months old government after Prime Minister reportedly snubbed some of its cabinet members on allegation charges.

The sit-in has been staged at a time when opposition is mulling a grand party alliance against the infant government.

The largest state-owned store chain operating since 70's to provide subsidized necessities to marginalised class, has been suffering a cumulative loss of Rs9.4 billion since 2013. Out of total 5,327 stores, 4,470 outlets are in loss. According to official data, number of regular stores is 4,483, while 518 are franchises. Out of the total 13,451 employees, 3,707 are on daily wages, while 5,853 enjoy permanent status.