Share:

LAHORE - The WAPDA Tuesday organised a seminar in collaboration with FBR at WAPDA House for educating and facilitating the WAPDA employees to obtain National Tax Number (NTN), file the tax return and the benefits of being filer versus non-filer. The seminar was a part of FBR’s campaign to create awareness about the tax paying. The seminar was attended by officers of Grade 18 and above. The Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO-II) Lahore Mrs Fiza Batool conducted a comprehensive presentation on procedure of filing returns and its benefits. She informed the participants that non-filers could be probed for 10 years while filers could be required for 5 years’ expenditures. The Commissioner also emphasized the need of educating the employees regarding the demerits of being a non-filer after the implementation of the differential tax scheme, in which non filers are charged a higher rate of tax on various transactions such as bank withdrawals, purchase of cars and property, etc.

The Commissioner stressed the need of proper filing of Income Tax returns by the employees of large organizations and offered to organize training workshops for educating the employees of the benefits of being tax filer. She also informed the participants about the benefits of e-filing and how the employees need to be educated in respect of discharging their tax obligations.