LAHORE - The city witnessed worst traffic mess on Tuesday as police failed to handle snarl-ups on several key roads.

The situation worsened in the evening as people left their offices for homes. Also, roadblocks multiplied miseries of motorists when traffic wardens diverted the flow of traffic towards the already jam-packed roads.

On Tuesday afternoon, there was bumper-to-bumper traffic on Canal Road, Jail Road, The Mall, Ferozepur Road and Davis Road. On the other hand, there was a complete mess in densely populated areas like Garhi Shahu, Shadbagh, Shahdara, Thokar Niaz Beg, Samanabad, Katcha Jail Road and Hall Road.

The city police blocked several roads leading to Faisal Chowk on Tuesday evening. The roadblocks triggered worst traffic mess in the high-security zone. Wardens diverted the flow of traffic towards already jam-packed roads and this aggravated the situation. Also, police switched off traffic signals amid the chaos. At some points, traffic wardens were seen struggling to clear the mess manually.

Four traffic officers sacked for sharing ‘VIP movement’ on WhatsApp

The traffic police on Tuesday terminated services of four officials for sharing “VIP movement” on different WhatsApp groups.

A police spokesman said three traffic wardens and a traffic assistant were fired after a departmental inquiry in which they were found ‘guilty’.

“They used to share information about the movement of VVIPs and VIPs on different WhatsApp groups. The disclosure of the VVIP movement was a matter a security concern,” Arif Ali Rana, a spokesman for the traffic police, said on Tuesday.

“This action of the traffic officials was a security risk,” he added. Those dismissed from service include traffic wardens Nasir, Mahmood and Rizwan and traffic assistant Saqib. SP Traffic (City Division) Asif Siddique conducted the inquiry.