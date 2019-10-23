Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have issued notification regarding promotion of 360 police officials to their next ranks against the vacant seats. Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar gave approval for these promotions against vacant seats of Islamabad police following recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee. According to details, a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office on October 15 which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch Khalid Rasheed and DSP Legal. The committee recommended promotion of a total of 360 officials of Islamabad police to next ranks which was duly approved by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. According to the notification issued by the office of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, 43 sub-inspectors (BS-14) have been promoted to the next rank of inspectors (BS-16). Eighty two (82) assistant sub-inspectors (BS-11) have been given promotion in next rank of sub-inspector (BS-14) and 65 head constables (BS-09) to the next rank of assistant sub-inspector (BS-11). One hundred and fifty eight (158) constables (BS-07) have also been promoted to the next rank of head constable (BS-09) while 12 LDCs (clerical staff) have been promoted in the next rank of UDCs. All these promoted officers shall remain on probation for a period of two years as per Rule 13-18 of Police Rules, 1934 duly adopted by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police. IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty.

and more responsibility in next ranks, according to a press release issued by the police department.