ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday stressed greater collaboration between Pakistan and Japan in the fields of investment, trade, human resource development and people-to-people contacts. The President expressed these views in a meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at his office in Tokyo, says a message received here from Japan.

President Alvi said with a young Pakistan having 60 per cent of its population below the age of 30 and a greying and shrinking population in Japan, the two countries could exploit the potential to benefit their economies.

The President expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by the recent Typhoon Hagibis in Japan and wished the injured early recovery.

The President felicitated the Prime Minister on the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan and hoped that the new Japanese era “Reiwa” would bring more prosperity and well-being for the friendly people of Japan.

He mentioned the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and requested the Prime Minister to impress upon India to restore the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Abe expressed his gratitude to the President for attending the coronation ceremony and expressed hope that such exchanges would help in further enhancing the bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL) led by Chairman Seishiro Eto called on President Dr Arif Alvi in Tokyo on Wednesday and discussed scope of strengthening ties between the two countries. President Alvi appreciated the contribution of the League members in advocating a stronger economic partnership between Pakistan and Japan, says a Press release issued here by the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President noted that he was pleased to confer Seishiro Eto with the award of Hilal-i-Pakistan this year in recognition of his efforts to promote understanding and friendship between Japan and Pakistan, particularly between the Parliaments of the two countries.

The President conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by the recent Typhoon Hagibis in Japan. He hoped and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The President mentioned the worsening situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sought support of Japanese Parliamentary leadership in impressing upon India to restore fundamental human rights of Kashmiris. Seishiro Eto expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for awarding him with the civil award of Pakistan. He highlighted the areas of trade and investment to further bilateral relations and underscored the significance of President’s visit to Japan in giving an impetus to this important bilateral relationship. The two sides agreed that the Parliaments of both the countries should enhance cooperation through increased exchanges and collaboration.