LAHORE - The Bangladesh women cricket team arrived here on Wednesday on a tour of Pakistan to play T20 and ODI series.

The team was warmly welcomed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials at the airport. The touring side will play three match T20 series besides taking part in two ODIs against the hosts at Gaddafi Stadium. The T20s will be played from Oct 26 to 30, while the two ODIs will be played on Nov 2 and 4.

A PCB official said that entry into the stadium is free by producing CNIC. “We want to encourage families to come and watch the game and school, college and university students have specially been invited for the matches to see their top notch women players in action.” The Bangladesh men’s team is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in January-February next year.

PCB NAMES NATIONAL WOMEN TEAM FOR BANGLADESH: The women selection committee led by Urooj Mumtaz announced Pakistan women team for three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. The team was finalised keeping in view the performance of the players in the training camp that concluded in Muridke on Tuesday, while the core of the squad that has represented Pakistan recently was also retained. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the selection panel along with Urooj.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said: “We are delighted to host the Bangladesh team and look forward to an exciting series. It is the first international assignment for the team since the tour to South Africa in June. The team is a good blend of experience and young exciting players.

PAK T20 TEAM: Bismah Maroof (capt), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.