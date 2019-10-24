Share:

ISLAMABAD- Dozens of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) teachers on Wednesday took their protest to D-Chowk demanding job regularisation and release of unpaid salaries.

Dozens of male and female BECS teachers from all provinces again reached at D-Chowk with same demands from the sitting government. Earlier, teachers staged their protest outside press club, however, now shifted to D-Chowk where they will also spend night.

BECS Teachers’ Association President Muzahir Hussain said that government has failed fulfilling its promise made with teachers in 2018 and now the protestors have again reached outside the Parliament demanding their rights.

He said that teachers have not been paid for last 10 months while the salary is also less than of a labourer.

“Minimum wage of a labour is Rs20,000 while BECS teachers are being paid Rs8,000 only,” he said.

He also claimed that government had assured BECS teachers of solving their issues of increasing the salaries and regularising the teachers in their schools.

Hussain also claimed that court has also decided to regularise the BECS teachers but issues are not being resolved with Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

New-born’s body recovered

RAWALPINDI - The body of a new-born boy was recovered from near Gate of Kohinoor Mills at Peshawar Road, Rescue 1122 informed on Wednesday.

Police reached at the scene and took the dead body of the new born into custody and later on shifted it to District Headquarters Hospital with the help of Rescue 1122, sources said. Police mentioned the occurrence of incident in the crime diary and began investigation, they said.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 has reunited two missing children with family.

in area of Shamasabad here. According to Rescue 1122, people informed the rescuers about presence of two children namely Shahab, 4, and Sundas, 2, in Shamasabad. In a quick response, the rescuers reached at the spot and took the children crying bitterly into custody and shifted them to their house, he said.

The parents thanked the Rescue 1122 for reuniting the missing children with family.