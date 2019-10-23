Share:

Despite the stall of peace talks between the United States (US) and the Taliban, countries like Pakistan, Russia and China haven’t given up on the idea of bringing peace to Afghanistan. Islamabad’s presence in an upcoming round of a four-party meeting on the Afghan peace process that Russia will organise highlights Pakistan’s importance for the success of any such endeavour. While Russia will be hosting the next round of the four-party meeting, China is paving the way for intra-Afghan talks. The eagerness of both Moscow and Beijing to make peace talks successful between Washington and Taliban reveals that both sides want an early US exit from Afghanistan.

Notably, China’s keenness is evident from the fact that it has taken the more tiresome task. Beijing is bringing the Afghan rivals to a dialogue table reach a consensus on power-sharing post-US exit. China’s efforts in this regard can be seen as a dramatic shift from its policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of any country. If China succeeds in brokering a deal among the Afghan rivals, reaching a peace deal between the US and Taliban will be just a matter of time. Both sides will resume the halted talks from where they were left.

The new developments in Afghanistan also reveal that the US’s influence in the region as waning. China and Russia, along with Pakistan, have emerged as the real brokers of any deal that will ensure peace and stability not only for Afghanistan but also for the whole Eurasian region. The dawn of Eurasia that both China and Russia want to lead primarily depends on peace in Afghanistan without the American presence. And as the integration of Europe and Asia will change the fate of both Russia and China, Pakistan’s will also be affected by the newly emerging geopolitical landscape. After all, Islamabad is also witnessing those rare moments in history when the political and economic axis of the world is shifting. This axis is moving “East”. Probably, Islamabad is well aware of these new shifts in the geopolitics.

What, then, becomes essential for Islamabad is not to lose sight of the broader picture. So far, Islamabad has played a decisive role in bringing not only the US and Taliban together, but also Islamabad has also supported intra-Afghan talks. Pakistan has played a very positive role in the Afghan conflict. However, the days ahead are difficult ones. Pakistan must leave no stone unturned as far as ensuring peace in Afghanistan is concerned. For all such efforts will prove helpful in determining Pakistan’s future position.