LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s developed Business Registration Portal (business.punjab.gov.pk) in collaboration with Industries Department has registered 18,513 businesses since its launch in 2018. The portal reveals growing trend of business registrations, according to the statistics; the number of businesses registered in first quarter of 2019-20 were 2,493 as compared to 2,131 in Q1 of 2018-19, showing a massive 17 percent increase for this year. Moreover, there were 10,858 partnership firm registrations with Industries department, 1,911 registrations with Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) and 5,744 shops and establishment registrations with Labour Department, setting new paradigm.