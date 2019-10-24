Share:

KARACHI - Missing incident of Dr Akmal Waheed Khan is an extra judicial act, termed Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi.

Such an act is not acceptable in any civil society and if somebody is on wrong foot, such a person should be dealt in accordance with law of the land, Naeem remarked.

No government quarter has so far made any contact with his family and they are under immense agony. Dr Akmal is once again missing from Monday evening when he was on his way to Shamsi Hospital for his obligation. Hafiz Naeem appealed high-ups in government affairs to ensure safe and sound recovery of missing doctor.