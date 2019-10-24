Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), contacted former premier Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health, and also discussed the Azadi March with him.

READ MORE: Govt may allow Maryam Nawaz to stay with father

According to sources, Fazlur Rehman had a telephonic conversation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and  inquired after his health and prayed for his well-being.

The JUI-F chief thanked Nawaz Sharif for speaking to him in his criticial condition and for strongly supporting and participating in the Azadi March.

Earlier, incarcerated PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder that leads to an abrupt and sharp drop in blood platelets, according to a medical board treating him on Thursday.

A doctor said the treatment has been started after the diagnosis was confirmed, adding that the ailment was treatable in Pakistan and intravenous treatment has commenced started.

READ MORE: Fazl-ur-Rehman calls Nawaz Sharif, inquires after health

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan  extended his prayers for Nawaz Sharif’s health.