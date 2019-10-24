Share:

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), contacted former premier Nawaz Sharif to inquire about his health, and also discussed the Azadi March with him.

According to sources, Fazlur Rehman had a telephonic conversation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and inquired after his health and prayed for his well-being.

The JUI-F chief thanked Nawaz Sharif for speaking to him in his criticial condition and for strongly supporting and participating in the Azadi March.

Earlier, incarcerated PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been diagnosed with acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), an immune disorder that leads to an abrupt and sharp drop in blood platelets, according to a medical board treating him on Thursday.

A doctor said the treatment has been started after the diagnosis was confirmed, adding that the ailment was treatable in Pakistan and intravenous treatment has commenced started.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his prayers for Nawaz Sharif’s health.