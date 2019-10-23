Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday invited German investors to invest in the export-oriented industries including textile, leather, surgical, cutlery, sports goods, engineering goods & corporate farming to boost bilateral trade and investment ties between two countries. He made these remarks in a meeting with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck.

Adviser said government of Pakistan acknowledges Germany’s support in getting better market access for Pakistan. “Government of Pakistan has fully cooperated with EU Commission and have timely shared information on steps being taken for good governance and sustainable development” he added.

The adviser also invited German entrepreneurs to participate in the trade exhibitions as regular exchange of business delegations will help in exploring business opportunities in both the countries.

Bernhard Schlagheck expressed satisfaction over bilateral trade and economic relations and agreed to enhance the level of existing bilateral relations. He also informed the advisor that a delegation of German businessmen will visit Pakistan to explore more business opportunities.