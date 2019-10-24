Share:

LAHORE - Smart Subsidy is the only and most appropriate cost effective solution to counter rising farm input costs for growers and increasing farm output price for consumers.

The government must immediately implement ‘Smart Subsidy’ program for the small farmers in line with its commitment, said Imran Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer Engro Fertilizers while talking to a select group of journalists at a local hotel on Wednesday.

“The smart subsidy is the only solution to support agriculture growth and farmers manage their cost. No benefit should go to large Zamindars who are not paying taxes on their significant agri income”, he said.

Imran said 90% of the farmers in Pakistan have a landholding size of less than 12.5 acres while farmers with land up to 12.5 acres hold 48% of the land of the country. 65% of farmers have a landholding size of less than 5 acres, farmers with land up to 5 acres hold 19% of the land of the country while 52% of the farmland is owned by large landlords who represent just 10% of total farmers. Big Zamindars, making a lot of profits, don’t pay income taxes as agri income is exempt from income tax. He said any effort to reduce the nationwide fertilizer cost benefits primarily the big zamindars thus efforts to reduce fertilizer price should be smartly managed to ensure that the benefit is passed on to the poor small farmer. Current government has the vision to provide smart subsidy to 3 million small farmers up to 5 acres. As per National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), government had to finalize the scheme, the budget, firm up monitoring mechanism and implement payments to farmers by July 2019.

Imran further said that the government is spending Rs44b (US$ 300m) on import of urea and producing LNG based urea whereas this money may be spent much wisely through smart subsidy.

The incremental production has passed on no benefit to a farmer as it has simply led to the excess stock of urea in the market. He said that the current government had the right vision to support small farmers through smart subsidy but they need to implement the plan presented as in NFIS. By incurring the same cost, the government may provide free urea to the small farmers with holdings of up to 5 acres, may provide urea at a discount of Rs 860 at Rs 1,180 per bag to farmers with holdings of up to 12.5 acres by introducing a sticker-based subsidy mechanism which would be executed through a web portal. The portal would enable fertilizer marketing companies to generate unique codes for their products, farmers could redeem 25 bags per CNIC and subsidy proceeds may go directly into the farmers’ easy paisa account. This mechanism has worked on phosphates subsidy given earlier this year, he added.

The smart subsidy is the only solution to ensure equitable distribution of any subsidy benefit to the farmers and it ensures that the small farmer gets the desired benefit.

Advocating his point, he said if 90% of farmers would have a reduction in their input cost, they would be able to sell their produce at a lower cost. This way even the large Zamindars, will have to sell produce at a lower cost as well and the overall benefit of this subsidy would reach to the end consumers.

Winding up his submission, Imran reiterated that the smart subsidy would ensure reduced input costs for farmers and lower farm cost of vegetables, fruits, pulses and grains at minimum cost to the government.