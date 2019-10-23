Share:

LAHORE - The internet is on fire with Tik Tok star Hareem Shah Videos from the conference room at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). The Foreign Affairs ministry has taken notice and initiated an inquiry into the incident. In one of the pictures that were shared on twitter, Hareem Shah was seen sitting on prime minister’s chair. Questions have been raised and an inquiry has been launched after videos from the conference room at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) went viral online. Many people on social media were outraged and concerned about security. Speaking to a private media outlet, Hareem said: “Yes, I got into office after seeking permission. If it was against rules and regulations they should not have allowed me to make video.” She added, “I also went to National Assembly, I get a pass, get my entry there properly. No security has ever stopped me, I’ve never had any obstacle.

No one has helped me; I got in on my own.”

Mahira, Fahad pair up for Qureshi’s film

LAHORE - After giving a hit film superstar, Mahira khan has signed another feature film of Nabeel Qureshi titled ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Powerhouse performer Mahira Khan will pair up with ace actor Fahad Mustafa in the upcoming film. Mahira, while responding to a tweet from the film’s co-maker Nabeel Qureshi, answered affirmatively that in the near future the much-awaited union will be expected to grace screens. Previous to that, Khan worked in Actor-in-Law with Qureshi and Mustafa where she had a cameo. She will be acting as a lead for a production of Nabeel and Fizza for the first time. The action-comedy movie will be directed by talented director and producer duo, Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, under the banner of Filmwala Pictures.

Quaid e Azam Zindabad will be released on Eid-ul-Azha 2020.

Chris Hemsworth wants Star Wars role

LOS ANGELES (GN):Chris Hemsworth would love to be in a ‘Star Wars’ movie.The 36-year-old actor is most famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been involved with other major film franchises such as ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Men in Black’, but his absolute favourite as a fan is ‘Star Wars’ and he would give anything to land a role in a galaxy far, far away. When asked about the possibility of him being in a ‘Star Wars’ film at ACE Comic Con Midwest, he said: ‘’Oh yeah, I’d love to. I’m not sure there’s many people that’d say they wouldn’t want to be a part of that world, you know and especially having it be something I’ve grown up with like all of us here, probably, it’d be like a fan experience as opposed to being an actor and that’s the fun thing at this point of cinema and my career.’’

It was announced last month that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would be developing a new ‘Star Wars’ film which has prompted fans to speculate which Marvel stars could land land roles, with ‘Captain Marvel’ star Brie Larson expressing an interest in being a part of the project.