KARACHI - The inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Wednesday claimed in his briefing to the provincial cabinet that the street crime incidents including mobile snatching, theft and snatching of two and four wheeler vehicles has decreased as compared to 2013.

The meeting was held at New Sindh Secretariat and lasted for four hours from 9am to 1pm and was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, advisors, IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and concerned secretaries of the departments. IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam and Adl IG Karachi briefed the cabinet about law and order, particularly the street crime in the city.

The cabinet was told that no terrorism incident has taken place in the city during current financial year with 97 percent reduction in target killing as compared to 2013. 76 percent reduction in extortion as compared to 2013 has been recorded.

Street Crime

The cabinet was told that a commendable reduction has been recorded in four and two-wheeler and mobile snatching compared to 2013. 78 percent decrease in four-wheel snatching, 73 percent in two-wheelers and 29 percent in mobile phone snatching have been recorded compared to 2013, 2013 and 2015 respectively. To a question, the chief minister was told that 317 street criminals’ gangs have been busted while 621 criminals have been arrested with registration of 690 FIRs. 440 proclaimed offenders and 3530 absconders have also been arrested during 2019.

The provincial and city police chiefs elaborating the causes of street crime in the city counted large number of drug addicts on streets, crime as source of living and purchasing drugs, no proper rehabilitation mechanism and ownership, poverty, illiteracy, inflation, unemployment, mass-urbanization, disgruntled youth and illegal immigrants.

The IG police said that there was a lack of registration of cases, liberal bail policy, lack of Central Data Base of Criminals, hideouts of criminals in 162 slum areas of the city and lack of safe city projects were the reason of increasing crime rate in the city.

Narcotics

The cabinet was told that in 2018 only 0.73 points of Ice drug were recovered while in 2019 its recovery has been recorded at 132.756 points. In 2018, 219.837 kg of heroin was recovered while in 2019 its seizure reached to 1107.403 kg. In 2018, over 436602 packets of gutka/mawa and mainpuri was seized while in 2019 its recovery has been recorded at 4,034,652 packet.

The cabinet directed IG police to launch a vigorous and ruthless operation against drug peddlers and smugglers in the city.

Traffic Enforcement

The cabinet was told that during 2019, over 3.3 million traffic violation tickers were issued and a fine of Rs766 million was recovered. Some 7197 drivers were arrested against violation of traffic rules and over 1 million vehicles were impounded.

The cabinet through a resolution urged the prime minister of Pakistan to convene Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting to discuss outstanding issues of the provincial government. The meeting which is to be held after 90 days is yet to be convened since past 11 months. The energy minister also informed hurdles in from federal government in approving alternate energy projects of the Sindh.

BRT Fare set between

Rs15 to Rs 55

The transport department told the cabinet that the consultants have prepared fare structure for all the BRT Line in Karachi. Once the fare was approved the investors would be attracted or investment deals would easily be negotiated. The fare structure is as follows:

Upto two km Rs15, from two to four km Rs20, from four to six km Rs25, from six to eight km Rs30. From eight to 10 km Rs35, from 10 to 12 km Rs40, from 12 to 14 km Rs45, from 14 to 16 km Rs50 and from 16 and above Rs55. The cabinet approved the fare structure and directed the transport department to start negotiations with the investors in BRT Lines.

Quota for Transgender

The Home Department told the cabinet that the IG Police has submitted a proposal regarding fixation of 0.5 percent quota in respect of transgender for recruitment in Sindh police.

The chief minister approved the quota and directed social welfare department to take necessary measure to inclined transgender towards education, technical trainings and main stream.

WHEAT PRICE

The food department through a presentation told the cabinet that last year issue price of wheat was Rs3250 per bag of 100 kg in PP bag and Rs3315 in jute bag. At present, the price of wheat in open market of Karachi is Rs4200 to Rs4250 per 100 kg bag. Just to ensure the sufficient availability of wheat in the open market and to maintain stable price of flour, the food department has to release around 1.2 tons of wheat for local consumption during September 2019 to March 2020.

The cabinet was told that the food department has 800,000 tons of wheat in its stores to release in the market and it would have to purchase 100,000 tons from Passco at a rate of Rs844.50 per 100 kg bag. The cabinet approved the purchase of wheat from Passco.

The cabinet also approved price of wheat at Rs3450 per 100 kg bag.

AMAL UMER ACT

The cabinet approved rules and regulations of ‘Sindh Injured Person Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umar) Act 2019. Under the rules and regulations of the act the cost or payment incurred on the person provided the emergency medical treatment would be borne by the health department.

The cabinet approved the rules and directed finance department to move a summary for creating a special fund for the persons receiving emergency medical treatment.

SIPMR

The cabinet also approved the draft of Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (SIPMR) Act 2019. According to Advisor Murtaza Wahab, the institute would provide free therapy to those who become disabled in the accidents, while the institute would also introduce degree courses as well. It would be the first institution in civilian setup where artificial limbs would be made and on directives from the chief minister satellite centres of the institute would also be setup in other cities of the province.

GRANT FOR AMBULANCE

The cabinet approved a grant in aid of Rs350.240 million for continuation of Sindh Rescue and Medical service (SRMS) fleet of 60 Aman Ambulance in Karachi for next six months, from July 2019 to December 2019.

ARE POLICY

The energy department presented a draft Alternate & Renewable Energy Policy 2019 (ARE Policy 2019) prepared by Ministry of Energy of the federal government. The chief minister directed the Energy department to share the draft of the policy with cabinet members so that they could study it.

KATCHI ABADIS

The Sindh cabinet approved the budget estimates of Sindh katchi Abadis Authority (SKAA) for 2019-20 to Rs417.33 million and the chief minister directed finance department to induct senior officer in SKAA budget preparation work so that it could be done professionally.

SSGCL

The forest department informed the cabinet that the SSGCL had sought them permission for laying a gas pipe line from Ayesha Gas field to MV Golarchi, Badin through forest lands but the cabinet linked it with their social work and hiring of local population in the gas field.

The cabinet also turned down a request from law department to give pension to the judges of Sindh High Court who were retired before completion of five years of service.