Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda on Wednesday said that Japan will continue support for the people of Pakistan to improve their living standards. He said that Pakistan can reap enormous benefits by introducing latest Japanese skills education system, which will help change the vision and mind of students and will put them on the path to progress and bright future of the country.

“Due to these skills and strong education system, Japan has emerged one of the most modern and developed countries,” Japanese Ambassador in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda said while addressing the inauguration of a primary school in Mandi Faizabad here. The primary school was built by the Rural Community Development Society (RCDS), a local development organization, with the financial assistance by Japanese government. The envoy stressed that Pakistan can increase literacy rate by following this education system as a role model.

RCDS CEO Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar was also present on the occasion.

The envoy said that the Japanese government is also taking keen interest in development of different rural areas in Punjab to set a system of education. “it is the commitment of Japanese government to facilitate the efforts for making Pakistan a progressive country and this school is an example of our commitment that is built by RCDS with help of Japanese financial assistance,” he pointed out, adding that the government of Japan is also working on different plans for health and technical education with the help of RCDS. “We want to see Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country and all out support will be extended in this regard,” he asserted.

Speaking to the audience, Mr. Kuninori Matsuda congratulated the RCDS for completing the project in a professional way.

This school includes seven classrooms, office, a multiple purpose hall and a room for school library. The building is also equipped with the facility of electrification, water supply and washrooms for students and teachers.

Earlier, there was no public school in nearby communities and most of the poor students were not able to afford schooling in private schools. Construction of the school building in Mandi Faizabad will help over 150 boys and girls of the surrounding areas avail quality education in affordable way.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO RCDS Muhammad Murtaza Khokhar highly admired the financial and technical support of Japanese government and appreciated the support of Japanese people for Pakistani people. On this occasion Educationist Dr Anwar Jamal and MD RCDS Sheikh Qaiser Iqbal also addressed the ceremony.