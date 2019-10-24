Share:

LAHORE - A large number of people, including faculty members and students, attended the launch ceremony of Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain’s book titled “Reflections” at the Library Hall of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Wednesday. “Reflections” is an auto biography of legendary Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain, renowned physician and former principal of the KEMU. The book has been written wonderfully keeping in view the all aspects of art, literature and history. The ceremony started with recitation of verses from Holy Quran and Naat by Dr Fayaz Ahmad Ranjha. Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad, president of KE Alumnae, was the stage secretary at the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tanveerul Hassan Zubairi highlighted salient features of the book. He said that this is the first time in the history of medical profession all over the world that a doctor has written a book at the age of 93. KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said in his address: “We are lucky students of the King Edward Medical University who have been taught by Prof Khwaja Saadiq Husain. He is very very kind, able and respectful teacher and mentor of all of us.”