LAHORE - A meeting was held at Alhamra Committee Room on Wednesday to discuss various matters. The meeting was chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan. During the meeting, Khan ordered strict monitoring of Alhamra stage plays. Regarding the “Voice of Alhamra”, he said: “We are glad to see that our youth has keen interest in music and other fields of arts and Alhamra is the perfect platform for young people to showcase their skills.” He stated that Lahore Arts Council is the finest literary and cultural institution to fulfill its duties. The meeting finalised literary and cultural programmes for the next three months and instructions were issued to all officers of Alhamra to do their best for the prosperity of LAC. The meeting was attended by Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and other officers of Alhamra Arts Council.