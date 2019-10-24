Share:

Rawalpindi-The police and other law enforcement agencies have made their minds for massive crackdown against the leaders and activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) in the district ahead of a planned Azadi March by Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman aimed at unseating the government.

In this regard, the Special Branch of Punjab Police have prepared a list of more than 200 leaders and activists residing in different parts of city and handed it over to senior police officers to detain the nominated activists to sabotage anti government march, sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

Moreover, the city police chief and high ups of district government are also mulling over sealing all the entry and exit points of the district by placing containers in order to stop marchers from entering in the city, sources said.

A heavy contingent of police will also be deployed on all the entry and exit points of the city preventing the JUI-F supporters from taking law into hands and to protect the lives and property of the citizens, sources said.

The city police chief, following the orders of government, has cancelled the casual leaves of cops and police officers to maintain law and order situation in the city, source added.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi police staged mock protest in major training exercise to prepare for possible trouble during the Azadi March and sit in in Faizabad. Officers and cops surround sit in and remove protestors by firing water cannons ahead of anti government protest.

Addressing the cops, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said police have buckled up to tackle with participants of Azadi March .

He said more than 3000 policemen have been brought from other districts to control the trouble makers. “We are passionate and will not allow anybody to take law into hands,” he said adding that all the cops were trained as how to resort shells at protestors, the role of riot police and all other formations have also been completed.

Economy cannot afford Sit-Ins says Sabor Malik

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Saboor Malik said that the economy of the country cannot afford sit in (dharnas). Businesses are already on the decline.

The economic situation is uncertain and business activities are under pressure. The commuters and traders of the twin cities, especially locals, students and government officials living across Murree road and Express Highway have always suffered from these long marches, rallies and sit-ins.

The protests and rallies must be carried on the given place allotted by the government, he suggested.

While talking to different trade delegations at chamber house, the RCCI President urged that political parties should show acumen and wisdom and resolve issues with all stakeholders amicably. Currently the country is facing internal and external challenges, he added.

President Chamber Sabor Malik said, “We have strong hope that the consultation process between the ruling party and the opposition will go ahead and the deadlock or sit-in will not occur.”

Protests are a democratic right, but the country’s economy cannot afford to ignite protests in the name of protest. Repeated sit in have given the domestic economy many challenges. It is unable to go through any further challenges. All political and religious parties should demonstrate their tolerance and thoughtfulness.

The government should show high responsibility and negotiate with relevant stakeholders and find solutions to the problems so that strikes and sit in cannot take place. President Chamber Sabor Malik said that traders have no political agenda.

We have only one agenda, the economy. The government must provide a conducive environment for promoting business activities, he added. He said that stakeholders would have to work together to address the economic challenges.