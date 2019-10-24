LAHORE 22-Oct-19: ZAITOON- New Lahore City & Lahore Ring Road Authority join hands for the beautification, plantation & maintenance of Lahore Ring Road Green Corrridor which is part of Prime Minister Clean & Green Pakistan initiative. ZAITOON- New Lahore City is donating 5000 plants to Lahore Ring Road, along with plantation, beautification and maintenance services on Lahore Ring Road designated areas.

An MoU signing ceremony was held at Lahore Ring Road- Adda Plot Interchange between MianIjaz Anwar, Chairman ZAITOON- New Lahore City, MianAyaz Anwar, CEO ZAITOON- New Lahore City & RanaArshad, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority.

 