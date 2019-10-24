Share:

SARIYER - Just when some of Europe’s top teams risked failing to advance from their Champions League groups, they steadied the ship. Real Madrid and Tottenham both earned their first European wins of the season Tuesday against overmatched opponents — but in very different style. Real had to work hard to win 1-0 against a Galatasaray team with its own problems, while last season’s finalist Tottenham swept aside Red Star Belgrade 5-0. That emphatic win was sorely needed for Tottenham, which had won just two of its last 11 games and conceded seven against Bayern Munich in its last Champions League outing. But Tottenham isn’t out of the woods yet. “We still know we’ve got a long way to go,” striker Harry Kane said. “We can hopefully build on this.” Juventus came within 13 minutes of a loss which could have endangered its hopes of reaching the knockout stage before Paulo Dybala scored twice to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all firmly on course to advance after recording their third wins to top their groups. Having won just one of its last four games, Real Madrid was looking to regain some momentum with a big victory over Turkish champion Galatasaray. It had to settle for a narrow win. A deflected goal from Toni Kroos gave Real a 1-0 win but it was far from a sure thing. On his return to the squad after missing Saturday’s loss to Mallorca, Eden Hazard was Madrid’s most effective attacking threat, setting up the goal for Kroos and hitting the bar in the second half. However, like the rest of Madrid’s team, he wasn’t consistent enough to dominate in Istanbul. Madrid was fortunate to get away with poor defensive positioning which handed two good chances to Florin Andone, whose shots were saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The Turkish club, sixth in its domestic league, could have snatched a draw with headed efforts at corners late on.

Paris Saint-Germain is headed for qualification after a drama-free 5-0 win over Club Brugge, which drew 2-2 with Madrid in the previous round. PSG only had a 1-0 lead with a half-hour remaining before substitute Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick to turn it into a rout.

After being humiliated 7-2 by Bayern in its last game, Tottenham responded with a big win of its own. While Red Star was hardly of Bayern’s caliber, scoring five goals for the first time since January could be a solid morale booster for Tottenham. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane scored two goals each, while Erik Lamela marked his 200th appearance for Tottenham with a goal and two assists. Bayern briefly risked dropping Champions League points for the first time this campaign, but two goals from Robert Lewandowski helped it recover from 1-0 down against Olympiacos to win 3-2.