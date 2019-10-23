Share:

Merani Dam is situated in Dasht which was built during the era of General Pervaiz Musharraf in August 2005. This dam is the only source of providing water to the residents of dash and Gwadar which easily get water from it.

But unfortunately, now it lacks water due to without rains in Makuran for more than three years and the water night became lower and muddy. The Dam water is muddy which is not drinkable yet as their is not any machines for cleaning the dam’s water due to this issue the residents are undergoing from multiple issues and suffering with huge kinds of problems. The government is humbly, requested to provide such kinds machinery the dam water must be paltrate for the prosecution of citizens.

SULTANA ASSA,

Turbat.