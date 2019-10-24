Share:

T E SALON KI - A Greek coast gua d pa r l boat collided with a d ng y c rrying mi ran s to the is la d of Kos f om Turk y on We nesd y, eaving child dead and another per on mi sing, authorities id. ffi ials on K s sai d hat 31 peopl we e rescued ol lo ing th collisi n, in an e fort ssi ted by priva e boa s and he Europea Union border p ote tion agency F on ex. The cir­c mstance of the col ision ere ’t im ediately clear. The cra h occurre b for sunris Wednesda in th h avi y pa rolled wate s of the ea t Aege n ea. “Th s arch eff r is foc sed on loca ing a issin 26-y ar-ol Syrian m n,” c ast guard pokes an N kos Laga­ianos sa d. “The ollision hap ened in otal d rk ess .. hey are rying to m ke he rossing nde ected a d the ding ies re usua ­l o erloaded ith eople. It is so time very dif­fi ult t dete t th ose boat e en for essel equipp d wi h ra a .” Gr ek island have ee a surge in ecent mo ths of re ug es an m ­gr nts t aveling in boa s t the Greek islan s o try and ven ually reac EU coun­tries. The govern nt h intens fi d an effo r to ex pan a ne work of r fugee ca ps and hotel residenc p og ams on th Gre k main and in an ef or to ease s ve e o ercrowdi g a f cilities n the isla ds. But o Wednes ay rotest­i g re id nts outside he or hern city f hes a­l niki se up road lock to try nd pre ent m g ants rom s ttling in th area. A doze buse t a sporting igrants ere m v d to a d fferent loc tion after a s andoff