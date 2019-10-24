Share:

LAHORE - Leaders of various faiths on Wednesday extended their full support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for liberation from the Indian yoke and demanded that the international community force New Delhi to reverse its decision of revoking the special status of the disputed territory.

Addressing the All Pakistan Minorities Convention at Jamaat-e-Islami’s headquarters in Mansoora, the speakers backed the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, which is granted to them by various UN resolutions.

They condemned worst human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) and called for lifting the curfew and ending 80-day-long siege.

The JI organised the convention to highlight the Indian brutalities in the held Kashmir and sought suggestions from the leaders of Hindu, Christian, Sikh and other religions on the situation emerged after Indian move to abrogate the Article 370 and 35A.

JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq presided over the session. Speakers included JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim, JI Naib Emir Asadullah Bhutto, JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch, Advocate Ziauddin Ansari, Christian leaders Imran Elder Dilbar Jani, Sunil Patras, Ibrahim Danial, Ex-MNA Pervaiz Masih, Dr Kanwal Firdous, Sajid Bhatia, Ratan Lal Arya, Sardar Gopal Singh Chawla, Ramesh Sing and others.

The speakers expressed grave concern over the Indian designs to change the demography of the region. The joint declaration condemned the violence against Muslims, Dalits and the followers of Sikh, Christian, Parsi faiths. Speakers demanded the UNO and human rights organizations take notice of mob lynching and other incidents of torture and violence in the so-called largest democracy of the world.

“Pakistan is a home to people of different religions and it is responsibility of every person to be ready to defend the sovereignty of the country,” said Siraj while addressing the gathering. He said Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan which was in control of the enemy. The armed forces and every citizen of the country should try to make free the jugular vein from the enemy’s clutches, he added.

He asked the government not to lockdown the twin cities and allowed free movement to the people. He said the ruling party must not forget that it had organized 126 days long sit-in in Islamabad. But, he added, it seemed the government lost its senses when the oppositions parties had not even announced a three-day long sit-in. He said the government started digging trenches and blocking roads weeks ahead of the protest showing its inability to face some difficult situation.

Ameerul Azim demanded the UNO ensure exercising the Kashmiris their right to self determination which the international body itself granted them under various resolutions. He said it was an irony that people of Kashmir were under siege for more seven decades but the world had turned a blind eye to their basic right. He said the JI believed in equality among the followers of all faiths and demanded end to prejudice against citizens in the name of religions and caste.

Liaqat Baloch said that all the JI gave respect to the follower of every faith and its doors were open for all citizens of the country. He said the minorities made great contribution to the development of the country.