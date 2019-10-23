Share:

The students are the architects of a free and modern nation. Education plays a pivotal role in the building of a nation as well as responsible citizens. Education restricts all the malpractices followed by the citizens. These endangers the efforts of a nation building. A pool of educated and empowered citizens can drive a nation towards the realization of its dream of becoming a superpower. It’s the responsibility of both the government and the citizens to contribute to the development of a nation by fulfilling their respective duties.

I am sure educated people can contribute a lot to the nation’s prosperity. Education alone can dispel darkness and enlighten the path of development.

RIDA LIAQUAT,

Karachi.