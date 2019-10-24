Share:

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that the government's obstructions will not stop them from carrying out with the Azadi March.

Addressing a press conference, the maulana said "government's trenches are like a plain ground for us, and we will lift and throw the containers".

The Rahbar Committee will decide how long the party and its supporters are to stay in the capital, Rehman said.

He said although the government has now said it will not be closing roads to Islamabad, threats from unnamed sources still persist.

The maulana said the Rahbar Committee has not turned down government's offer for talks, adding that the opposition’s committee was due to hold a meeting with government's committee on Friday.

"We will decide our plan of action in the light of Rahbar Committee’s decision," he said.

He also said that the party would fully express its solidarity with the people of Kashmir during the march.

"We have to support the nation with full force,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.