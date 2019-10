Share:

LAHORE - OPPO Pakistan has launched the new Reno2 Series. The Reno2 and Reno2 F models are the latest iteration of OPPO’s popular Reno series, coming packed with photography-enhancing features. The quad-camera setup includes 5x Hybrid Zoom allowing users to get far closer to a subject, ultra-clear night shots even under nearly-no-light condition on Ultra Dark Mode and super-stable video shooting on the go thanks to Ultra Steady Video.